Cecilia Scully
Cecilia Dudzinski Scully, 73 of Brooklyn NY , a 16 year resident of Saint Augustine, passed away unexpectedly at her home , Wednesday May 20, 2020.
She was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Cece was preceded in death by her beloved husband , Daniel Scully. She enjoyed serving in her parish as a member of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Guild, Eucharistic Minister, Weekly Adoration Adorer, Coffee table ministry, and member of the Women of Faith Bible Study.
She is survived by her niece, Laura Granito, & her twin nephews, Aaron and Eric Granito, along with 11 grand nieces and grand-nephews. Never far behind Cece was her long-standing canine companion, Willie.
Cecilia will be buried along side her husband, at the National Military Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, May 28, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Thursday, June 11th at 9:00 am. A reception in her honor will be planned at a later date due to Covid-19 and social distancing restrictions.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.