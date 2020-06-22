Celeste White Palmer
Celeste White Palmer
Celeste White Palmer, 89, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Ponce Therapy Care Center. She was the third born to Wheeler and Lida Mae White in Macon Mississippi. Celeste attended Sumpter County Training School in 1951and moved to St. Augustine, where she attended Florida Memorial College to study nursing in 1954 and raise her 4 children. For 30 years she worked for the Mussallem family as a caretaker and housekeeper. She was very devoted to her church, St. Paul AME Church, where she served as a deaconess, taught bible school and was one of the church's oldest members. Celeste was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Ray Palmer, Arnold Palmer (Glynis), Celeste Palmer (David H. Adams); brother, Raymond White (Jackie White); grandchildren, LaTrania Tolbert (Reginald), Torrey J. James, David H. Adams IV, Alexia C. Adams, India W. Adams, Paris N. Adams, Tyler Henderson; great grandchildren, David H. Adams V, Sanaa Benjamin, Tamryn Davis, Reginald Tolbert, Amina Tolbert and 53 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Palmer; daughter, Sylvia Palmer; parents, Wheeler and Lida Mae White; sisters, Helen Genous-(Perry Genous), Maggie English, Lucille Witt (Hurdis Witt), Rosie White, Lonnie Scruggs-(Ronald Scruggs), Linda Jenkins-(Jake Jenkins); brothers, Willie White and George White (Dorothy White)
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on June 27, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Rawls officiating. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines we will restrict the number of guest to 50% capacity during the service. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019
Following the service there will be a reception at Galimore Center,
399 Riberia St., St. Augustine, Fla 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
