Celia Ann Baas
Celia Anne Baas, 71 of St. Augustine, FL Passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at Flagler Hospital from complications after lung cancer surgery.
Her wonderful life began in Piqua, OH in February 1948'. Daughter of Cecil and Annabelle Battson. Lived in Indiana where she started her family. Moved to St.Augustine FL in 1981. Married to Roger Baas (46'-17') for 37 years. Brother Joe Battson (47'-16'). Survived by the family she loved so dearly sister Dorthy Smith, sister in laws Linda Battson, Vida Sizemore, her husband Ronnie, brother in laws, Gary Baas wife Sherry, James Baas, sons Robert Spiker and Lance Spiker his wife Bonnie , step son Stephen Baas, daughter in law Nicole Baas and 5 grandchildren Van ,Alayna, Sarah, Kaylee and Daniel.
In her school years she enjoyed art and horses. Later in life she continued her love for art, took up bowling, golf and spent lots of time on the beach. She owned a successful house painting business. Where many clients became close family friends. Was a crossword wiz. She held her family, friends and neighbors close with love. Enjoying time laughing, cooking and helping them all. She helped edit The Order Of St.Mary The Virgin for her dear friend Bishop Tajra. She will be missed by all those who love her.
A celebration for her life will be planned at at a later day. Tentative October.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019