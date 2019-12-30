|
|
Charles Allen Boulden
Charles (Al) Boulden, 81, of St Augustine, Florida passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the Bailey Center for Caring.
Al is survived by three step-children, Duffy Warren (Kathy), Vicki Warren and Mitzi Warren (Dan Lingor); step-grandchildren, Jaime Serbin (Brandon Ferrell), Diana Smith (Gene), Austin Koutavas; two step-great grandchildren, Avery and Elaina Smith; extended family, Charles Bradley and his family, Gene and Nita Hurley and Family, the Colleli Family and numerous others in and around St. Augustine.
Al served in the US Army and retired as a decorated Sergeant Major. He also retired from a career in law enforcement with the Federal Government as a lieutenant. Al was an extremely kind and generous man who was a friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, darts, watching tv and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Irene Boulden, his wife, June Boulden and his brother, William Boulden.
A celebration of Al's life will be at a later date.
St Johns family funeral home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020