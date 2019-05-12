|
Charles C. Brand, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2019. He was surrounded by family at The Bailey Center at the end of his earthly journey.
He was a veteran and proudly served during World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant with the United States Air Force and stationed near the Germany-France border toward the end of the war and the following months.
He was born and raised in Orlando. After graduation from Orlando High School he enlisted with the Air Force and attended Davidson College before serving in World War II and being stationed in France. Upon return from the war, he completed his schooling at the University of Florida and moved to Georgia to try his hand at agricultural farming. It was there he met his soul mate and destiny set in. She was his first love and he married her within 6 months. Together they began a journey that included traveling, owning businesses, gift shops, restaurants, buildings, properties and collecting all kinds of antique and heirloom pieces. He loved the thrill of a challenge and would take on anything that needed fixing up or improving.
In 1984, he moved his family to St. Augustine where he bought and operated Millie's Sandwich Shop on Granada Street. He loved the location because he was such a big supporter of all first responders. At the time, his business was directly across from the Fire Department and Police Station. He couldn't have been happier and life was good in St. Augustine. He was an active member and Deacon of Ancient City Baptist Church and always was quick to forgive, love and restore friends and family. He did things the right way. He always knew the best words to say and his signature phrase was 'Let's talk about this before we rush to conclusions." He was a family man and loved nothing more than to hear his front door open and in walk the kids.
He lived on Shore Drive in the same 2-story house for 34 years. Many knew him as the man who always was working out in his yard and waved to everyone. Heaven has gained a remarkable soul. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Ruth Brand. He is survived by, Daughter Connie Poppen. Son Charles "Chuck" Brand. Granddaughter Leslie Alday. Grandson Joshua Charles Brand. Great grandchildren, Madison Alday Austin Witt, Leah Witt.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17 at Ancient City Baptist Church, Rev. Fred Pitts, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Craig Memorial Park with Military Funeral Honors.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 12, 2019