Charles DesjardinsCharles Phillip Desjardins, age 69 of St Augustine, Florida passed away on May 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Beverly, Massachusetts and resided in Massachusetts before relocating to St. Augustine, Florida in 1992. He began his career as an autobody repairman and ultimately became the Director overseeing several Collison Centers before retiring in 2018.Charlie was a gifted carpenter and enjoyed home improvement projects and tending to his yard and gardens. He loved the beach and treasure hunting for artifacts, fossils and old bottles. He was passionate about music and would become captivated by lyrics.He is survived by his former wife and life-time friend, Catharine Desjardins; his children Kendra Griffin, Christopher Desjardins and his wife Tiffany, Jaclyn Desjardins, and Devin Garrison; his sister Sandra Stetson and her husband Ronald; Seven grandchildren Jonathan Griffin, Zachary Griffin, Caleb Griffin, Micah Griffin, Aiden Everton, Bryson Desjardins and Rowan Everman; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Doris (Hooper) Desjardins; and his sisters Barbara Fiske and Nancy Keller.Charlie will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a future date.