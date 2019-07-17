|
|
Charles Edward Burke
Charles Burke (née Charles Quirus) was born in Philadelphia on June 28, 1937. He graduated La Salle College after serving in Alaska with the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Charles peacefully passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
He enjoyed a career in broadcasting, beginning with radio and culminating with the ABC News network. During that time he was a TV reporter in Vietnam for a year and also covered the Republican convention in 1976. Also during that time he earned a Master's degree from Temple University.
Turning exclusively to academia in 1976, he received his Ph.D. in Journalism from the University of Missouri in 1981 while teaching there as assistant professor. He was later hired as associate professor at the University of Florida and after eighteen years retired, and was granted the title of Professor Emeritus.
He moved to St. Augustine in 1999, where in 2008 he met his beloved wife, Janet. They were married as members of the Cathedral Basilica parish. Charles leaves a daughter, Hilary, who lives with husband Juan and son Enzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Requiescat In Pace.
"IT IS IN DYING THAT WE ARE BORN TO ETERNAL LIFE"
Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with the Prayer Vigil beginning at 5 P.M. with Father Joseph.
Funeral Mass will be 9 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Cathedral Basilica followed by interment at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019