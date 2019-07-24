Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Charles Harry "Charlie" Cochran

Charles Harry "Charlie" Cochran Obituary
Charles Harry "Charlie" Cochran
Charles Harry "Charlie" Cochran, 76, St. Augustine, passed away July 18, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after courageously fighting a lengthy illness. He was born in St. Augustine, son of the late Maxie and Bernice Cochran, and had moved back to St. Augustine from Myrtle Beach, SC in 1993. He had worked as a steel construction welder for many years until his retirement. Charlie loved to fish and his family was so very important to him. He also had a deep appreciation of music. Charlie also loved to recite the Lord's Prayer and his favorite book in the bible was the Book of Job.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
A visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will precede the services.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joyce Cochran, St. Augustine; three daughters, Shelly Castellano (Enrique), St. Augustine, Holly Priest (Joey), Mississippi, Kaitlin Cochran, St. Augustine; 9 grandchildren; and three sisters, Daurice Taylor, St. Augustine, Virginia Jones, Apopka, Maxine Dyer, St. Augustine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019
