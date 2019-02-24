|
|
Charles "Charlie" Henry Hunter, age 80 of St. Augustine, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by friends and family at Baptist South Medical Center. He was a St. Augustine native and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Upon graduation, he spent 21 years working for Winn-Dixie, then followed his passion as a contractor for the remainder of his career. In 1973 he married Linda Smith, and they were happily married for almost 46 years. No words can explain the beauty his hands could create from Mary's Garden at OLGC to numerous furnishings in neighbors' homes. Charlie loved auto racing and spending time with his RV club. He was truly a jack of all trades. More than anything he loved his family; he was a devoted husband and loving, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Carol Hunter; brothers, Cecil F. Hunter (Joyce), Clifford Hunter (Anita) both of St. Augustine; nephews, Grant M. Terry (Maggie), Brent W. Terry, Cecil James Hunter (Joyce) and Charles Patrick Hunter (Elizabeth) all of St. Augustine and sister in-law, Dottie Hunter of Lake City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Florence Hunter and brother, Louis Hunter.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral mass proceeding at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church with Father Guy Noonan officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 24, 2019