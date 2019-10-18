|
Charles Klevence
Charles J. Klevence, 96, passed away on October 7, 2019.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to parents Peter and Agatha Klevence, Charles joined the U.S. Army and was a World War II veteran. He worked a majority of his life in the printing and advertising industry. Charles moved to St. Augustine, FL in 1986 where he has been a resident for 33 years. He enjoyed dining and golf.
Charles is predeceased by the love of his life Bernice Klevence, who he had been married to for 66 years and his parents.
He is survived by his son Mark Klevence (Lisa), grandson Brandon, brother Francis X. Klevence and many nieces and nephews from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 am at St. Benedicts De Paul Catholic Church Thursday, October 24, 2019 with an inurnment to follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019