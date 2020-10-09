Charles R. YorioCharles R. Yorio, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the age of 90, of natural causes. Charlie was born on November 20, 1929 to Angela and Charles Yorio in Bayonne, NJ, were he received his schooling. He attended New Jersey Institute of Technology where he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering. Charlie helped developed the Hubble Space Telescope's mirror at Perken Elmers in Danbury, CT. Moving to Florida from Connecticut he had resided here for over 50 years. Since he was an avid golfer he settled in Marsh Creek Country Club. Charlie was predeceased by his first wife Joyce and is survived by thier three children, Joyce Adams, Cape Cod, NJ, Jill Blomquist Yorio, Bethel, VT. and son Charlie, Oneonta, NY and his wife Gro Yorio, St. Augustine, FL Services and burial will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.