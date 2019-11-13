Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard Mickler


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Richard Mickler Obituary
Charles Richard Mickler
December 29, 1935-September 25, 2019
Charles Richard Mickler, 83, of Plant City, Florida passed away peacefully on September 25, from kidney failure.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Margaret and his wife, Dorothy . He is survived by sons, Saxby and Douglas and daughter, Catherine (Jodi Altman), brothers Jerry (Maria) and Ronnie (Martha) and sisters Florence Ann Clarke (Tom) and Mickey Mickler. He loved life and he was loved.
Memorial Mass to be held on 11/16/2019 at San Sebastian Catholic Church at 10 am.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -