|
|
Charles Richard Mickler
December 29, 1935-September 25, 2019
Charles Richard Mickler, 83, of Plant City, Florida passed away peacefully on September 25, from kidney failure.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Margaret and his wife, Dorothy . He is survived by sons, Saxby and Douglas and daughter, Catherine (Jodi Altman), brothers Jerry (Maria) and Ronnie (Martha) and sisters Florence Ann Clarke (Tom) and Mickey Mickler. He loved life and he was loved.
Memorial Mass to be held on 11/16/2019 at San Sebastian Catholic Church at 10 am.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019