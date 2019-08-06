|
Charles Scott "Charlie" Anderson
Charles Scott "Charlie" Anderson, age 41, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born to Scott and RaeAnn Anderson in Duluth, Minnesota, Charlie grew up in Floodwood, Minnesota and was a 1996 graduate of Floodwood High School. After the September 11, 2001 attack on our country, Charlie felt compelled to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. He went to boot camp at Fort Knox Kentucky where he trained as a cavalry scout. He was stationed at Ft. Hood Texas and served 3 tours of duty in Iraq and most recently served as a recruiter in Michigan and Mississippi. He had become a resident of St. Augustine in October of 2016. Charlie was intelligent and talented and excelled at everything he put his hand to. He was a gourmet cook, and a skilled gardener, growing his own herbs. He had also learned glass blowing and was an accomplished woodworker. He could create beautiful work. More than anything, Charlie loved Jesus and his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of Anastasia Church State Road 16.
He is survived wife, Sarah Anderson of St. Augustine; daughters, Monica Anderson of St. Augustine, Jillian Anderson of Louisiana; a son, Donivan Anderson of St. Cloud, Minnesota; his parents, Scott & RaeAnn Anderson of Floodwood, Minnesota, a sister, April Smitke of Two Harbor, Minnesota; a brother, Brody Anderson of Sartell, Minnesota; and 3 nieces, Megan, Amanda & Emma.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Anastasia Church 16 Campus with Rev. Dan Ott officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019