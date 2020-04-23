|
|
Charles Ulisses Smith Sr.
Charles Ulisses Smith Sr., Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away on April 18th, 2020. He was born on January 10th, 1947, in St. Augustine, Florida to the late Robert Smith and Eliza Howard. Charles is preceded in death by his grandmother Lizzie Grimes, sister Linda and brother Robert Howard Sr. Charles attended School locally and was a member of Richard J. Murray High School Class of 1964. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Later he started his career in Public Safety as a Reserve Deputy for the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office, Volunteer Firefighter for West Augustine Station 14, and a Medical Tech at Flagler Hospital. His dedication to public service and passion for helping others, led to him making history when broke the color barrier and became the first African American EMT to be hired by Associated Ambulance Service, which later became St. Johns County EMS. He received Paramedic training at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Fla. Where served briefly before continuing his career as a Paramedic in Rochester, New York. When his EMS career ended, Charles returned to St. Augustine and started his first business in Lincolnville, Ancient City Employment Service. He eventually settled into a career with Greyhound Bus Lines, where he worked until retiring in 2009. He is survived by his wife of 15 happy years Louvenia Smith, Sons Charles (Sonya) Smith Jr. of Orlando, Darrell (Brandi) Smith and Dawanne Smith of St. Augustine; Daughter Mildred Smith of Atlanta; Sisters Betty Banks of Jacksonville, Yvonne (William) Floyd, Mary (Freddie) Bennett, Diane Miller, Dorothy Thomas of St. Augustine; Stepchildren Tchenda (Alfred) Jackson, Roberto (Ana) Feliciano, Juan Jackson, Shelby Jackson, Patrick (Rachael) Brown all of St. Augustine. A special cousin Nadine (Robert) Williams of Greenville, Florida;16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date, due to the current COVID-19 health concerns and restrictions. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020