Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Clements Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Clements Jr. Obituary
Charles W. Clements, Jr.
Capt. Charles W. Clements, Jr., 70 of St. Augustine FL passed away on March 27, 2020. He was a Delta pilot and one of his greatest joys was flying his 1941 PBY5A SuperCat WW2 bomber and DC3 to many airshows on the East Coast with an entourage of many friends. Charlie was a member of many aviation organizations, including the Quiet Birdmen, the Seaplane Pilots Association, and Airline Pilots Association. Charlie met Perdita Dobinchick, the love of his life, while flying for PanAm. Perdita was a flight attendant. They were married in 2001 in Key West and later moved to Patlatka, FL and then to St. Augustine. Charlie and Perdita had a wonderful, exciting life together. Sadly, Perdita passed away December 30, 2019. Charlie was a "a pilot's pilot", always selfless, always a friend, always there to help and encourage. His journey here has ended, but a new journey is just beginning. He and Perdita are together forever. He will be missed by many. Charlie's final resting place will be in the Florida Keys where his ashes will be strewn at a later date.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -