Charles W. Clements, Jr.
Capt. Charles W. Clements, Jr., 70 of St. Augustine FL passed away on March 27, 2020. He was a Delta pilot and one of his greatest joys was flying his 1941 PBY5A SuperCat WW2 bomber and DC3 to many airshows on the East Coast with an entourage of many friends. Charlie was a member of many aviation organizations, including the Quiet Birdmen, the Seaplane Pilots Association, and Airline Pilots Association. Charlie met Perdita Dobinchick, the love of his life, while flying for PanAm. Perdita was a flight attendant. They were married in 2001 in Key West and later moved to Patlatka, FL and then to St. Augustine. Charlie and Perdita had a wonderful, exciting life together. Sadly, Perdita passed away December 30, 2019. Charlie was a "a pilot's pilot", always selfless, always a friend, always there to help and encourage. His journey here has ended, but a new journey is just beginning. He and Perdita are together forever. He will be missed by many. Charlie's final resting place will be in the Florida Keys where his ashes will be strewn at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020