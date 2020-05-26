Charles W. StoverCharles W. Stover,age 84 entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force for twenty years and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant.After retiring from the US Air Force, he worked as a civil service employee for the United States Marine Corps Depot Maintenance Activity in Various Capacities. He was the head of the Plans and Management Branch, for the Depot Maintenance Activity when he retired in January 1992.He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine, FL. He was also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He had many talents which he used in retirement. But, what he enjoyed most was volunteering as a stained glass artisan under the guidance of Sister Diane Coutre since 2003. He helped in major reconstruction of church windows in Biloxi, MS after hurricane Katrina; restoration of the stained glass windows of the Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine and new and/or restored window throughout the southeastern United States.He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine C. (Hoar) Stover whom he married in 1957. He is survived by four daughters, Carol a. Trimble, Jackson, GA, Margaret M. (Michael) Turner, Raleigh, NC, Elaine M. Stover, Jacksonville, FL, Diane B. Stover, Atlanta, GA and a son Charles M. (Julie) Stover, Colorado Springs, CO, eight grandchildren, four sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles H. and Margaret H. (Stahle) Stover, step-father Forest G. Kenyon and brother Donald Kenyon.A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 AM Saturday May 30, 2020 at St Anastasia Catholic Church.