Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL
Charles Wallace Kelly, Sr. passed away on March 15, 2019. Charles was one of five children born in Long Island, NY to Gerald and Phyllis Kelly. He proudly served in the US Army in the Vietnam War and when he returned home he became an electrician and later, a Master electrician.
Charles spent his life serving and helping others. He was a Sunday school teacher for 2 years for 6-8 year olds and was a children's pastor for over 15 years. In one 5 year period, Charles and his family took in 241 homeless people and helped them get a fresh start. He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and God given kids and he loved it when kids would ask him if he was Santa Claus.
Charles is survived by his wife Carla; sons, Johnny Kelly and Charles Wallace Kelly, Jr.; daughter, Jeannie Kelly; brothers, Gerald (Phronie), Jim (Cindy), and Kenny Kelly; sister, Nancy Hendricks; 8 grandchildren, Johnny, Hunter, Michael, David, Ashley, Brooke, Beau, and Brennan; 3 Great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-6pm with services beginning at 6:00pm at Craig Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 20, 2019
