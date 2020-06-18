Charles West

Charles Whitney West, Jr., 89, formerly of Wilmington, died on May 2, 2020, in Clemson, South Carolina, with his beloved wife Beverly Cree by his side. 'Charlie,' 'Whit,' 'Dad' and 'Grampa Charlie/GC,' lived life fully, reflecting his belief that "Life is not a spectator sport." This perspective, combined with his rationality, fortitude, sense of personal responsibility, and positive attitude were demonstrated in his passion about everything that he believed in.

'Whitney' as he was known growing up, was born on June 28, 1930 in Matanzas, Cuba, He was the son of U.S. Army officer Charles Whitney West of Natchez, MS and Hortense Marie Guiteras of Matanzas, born during a visit to his mother's family enroute to his father's assignment in the U.S. (Panama) Canal Zone. His childhood was spent moving between various military postings, most memorably Washington, DC, and West Point, NY, where he graduated from Highland Falls High School, first in a class of 55. Then on to Cornell, where he later recalled: "the freedom, autonomy and responsibility were a life-changing experience --perhaps the most significant in my life." While at Cornell he pledged Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, was active in many activities including ROTC, was cadet commander of the Signal Battalion and was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1952. He graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering, and served two years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Korea.

Reflecting his value in education, Charlie returned to Cornell and earned an MBA, with academic honors. Cornell reunions and relationships with his Phi Kappa Tau fraternity brothers remained an important connection throughout his life. To this end, Charlie was instrumental in supporting the establishment of an Endowment Fund for the fraternity.

Combining his engineering and business education, Charlie's career included work at Honeywell, General Electric, Package Machinery and American Air Filter. In 1971 he went back to school and completed a PhD in Organizational Behavior and Industrial Motivation at the University of Louisville, before becoming a professor in the Business Schools of Morehead State University, in Kentucky, and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. The professorial life provided the flexibility for more family connections and engagement in local and statewide environmental, social justice and political organizations.

Discovering Unitarian Universalism (UU) in the 1980's, Charlie embraced the Principles and commitment to community service. For almost four decades, Charlie was fully engaged in the work of the Wilmington, NC and St Augustine, FL UU congregations. He held a variety of leadership positions, as well as being engaged in congregational programs, UU-sponsored community activities, District leadership and the UU Mountain Retreat & Learning Center. After retirement he remained active in volunteer activities and explored the world. Charlie enjoyed all kinds of trips, from backpacking to Machu Picchu, partying at Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and New Orleans, exploring the antiquities of Jerusalem, to rowing down the Ganges River. Charlie especially enjoyed learning about the history, people, and culture in his worldwide travel.

The last 11 years of his life were spent in a fully-motorized wheelchair after having had one leg amputated for cancer at age 78. He observed at the time: "I thought I had done everything, but I have never lived life as a one-legged man." And so he did, moving to St. Augustine, Florida to be near family, driving his van from St. Augustine to Ithaca for college reunions, staying active in social and environmental justice organizations and learning to use an iPad to stay connected with family, friends, news and culture. In addition to wife, Beverly, he is survived by daughters Susan (Dan) Paxson, Carolyn (Evan Marks) West and five grandchildren.



