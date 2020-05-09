Charlotte AndreuCharlotte Louise Andreu, age 87 of St Augustine, FL passed away May 2, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Hastings and was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. She worked for many years at Dobbs Book Binding. She loved gardening, visits from family and friends and was very active in T.O.P.S. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Joseph "Fuzzy" Andreu. Private Graveside services will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. She is survived by son and daughter in law: Joseph and Melanie Andreu and daughter and son in law: Deborah and Butch Poirier. Sister: Estelle Smith and brother, Art Stevens. Four grandchildren and Five great grandchildren also survive.