Charlotte Ann (Henry) Pacetti Anteola
Charlotte Ann (Henry) Pacetti Anteola passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, in Houston, Texas, with her loving son by her side, after undergoing treatment for Clear Cell Carcinoma at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her enduring spirit and positive attitude prevailed throughout her final days.
Born on February 2, 1947, in Crescent City, Florida, at the home of her great-grandmother, Margaret Salina, Charlotte moved to St. Augustine in the sixth grade, a city she would forever call home. She married David Pacetti in 1971 and welcomed their son, Abe, in April of 1974. Together, with her mom, Freda and step-father, Frank Helm, they provided a loving and nurturing environment at the Valencia Street compound for Abe and nieces, Gina, Shay, and Heather.
Charlotte was an accomplished beautician who developed a loyal customer base over her fifty-year career. She was a confidant to many, and her clients quickly became friends who entrusted her with the town's secrets.
Known to be a social butterfly, Charlotte would light up any room she entered. She lived by the advice she gave – "If you want to have good friends, be a good friend." Many of her best friends, whom she considered family, were formed from elementary to high school - R.B. Hunt to St. Augustine High School, respectively. Charlotte loved traveling, dancing, socializing, and happy hour with the "Tuesday Girls." She prided herself on being a great daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend to all.
Charlotte was the beloved mother of Abe Pacetti (Ashley) and proud grandmother to Emily Summers and Kade Augustus Pacetti.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Henry, step-father, Frank Helm, sister, Brenda Fuller, and niece, Heather Johnson.
She is survived by her loving mother, Freda Helm, husband, Marciano "Tony" Anteola; nieces, Gina Beal (Randy), and Shay Martin (Scott); grandnieces and grandnephews, Zack, Eric, and Tedra Beal, Brandon and Austin Byrd, and Chris Martin, all of St. Augustine and Wyatt Johnson of Washington State; great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, Audrey and Ansley Kniskern, Connor Martin and the entire Pacetti family.
A memorial service will be held at Family Worship Center Saturday, January 4, 2019, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Clay Murphy will officiate. The family will receive guests at St. Augustine Elks Lodge immediately following the service. St. Johns Family Funeral Home (www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020