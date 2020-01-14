|
Charlotte "Polly" Johnson
Charlotte "Polly" Virginia Barnes Johnson was born near Americus, Georgia on April 22, 1928 and passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Having five older brothers that she would mimic what they said, they started calling her Polly Parrot, parrot eventually flew away, but the nickname "Polly" stayed.
She had a lot of friends here is St. Augustine and plenty of stories. Polly was from a pioneer family and on both sides of her family have been traced back to the 1790s. As a child growing up in the depression her father was a sharecropper and her mother was the backbone of the family. Her five older brothers went off to war and Polly, her mother and RT moved to St. Augustine and never left. She worked at a laundry mat with her mother followed by a grocery store where she met her future husband. Polly owned several restaurants, or "burger joints" as she liked to call them, the first location on Orange Street serving burgers and fries to the kids from Ketterlinus High School and another location on the St. Augustine Pier selling bait, beers and burgers. She also worked at Dobbs book binding for many years. Polly loved all animals and always owned a dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband James C. "Jimmy" Johnson, her parents Clifford S. Barnes and Lula Minnie Propst, both from North Carolina and her six brothers: Leroy Barnes, Dewey Barnes, Winfred Barnes, Clifford S. Barnes, Jr., Wade H. Barnes and RT Barnes.
Polly is survived by her half-sister Carole Reagan Beasly of Village Grove, GA, four nieces: Robin Earnst, Linda Ingram, Betty Conroy all of the Augusta, GA area and Evelyn Mehal of Ellensburg, WA, four nephews: Mike Barnes of Augusta, GA, Dale Barnes of Miami, FL, Glenn C Barnes and Wade H. Barnes both of St. Augustine, FL, many great nieces and great nephews, and dear friend Candy Burney.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Polly's memory to S.A.F.E pet rescue.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Craig Memorial Park.
