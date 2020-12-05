1/
Charlotte Miller
Charlotte Herman Miller passed away in Saint Augustine on December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 86. Charlotte was born on April 3rd, 1934 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Charlotte was a long time outstanding church member at Southside Baptist Church in Jacksonville; FL. Charlotte also was the organist for Southside Baptist music department, in her time that wasn't spent teaching music to a wide variety of ages. Charlotte also participated in a music tour around the world, where she sang with the famous conductor Robert Shaw at Carnegie Music Hall. Charlotte had a strong and loving nature that attracted her many friends from all over the world. Her beautiful voice kept everyone smiling and full of cheer when she sung. Charlotte is survived by her five children, William Cooke, Alexander Cooke, Timothy Cooke, John-David Cooke and wife Linda Cooke, Pamela Head and husband Harley Head. As well as her adored grandchildren, Madalyn Head, Hayden Head, Ashley Head, Sophie Head, Austin Cooke, and Emily Cooke.
Memorial service will be 1PM Monday at Craig Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. If you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service.
Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at the link below.
https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160720598388913
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
