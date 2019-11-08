|
Chayne Edward Pritchard
Chayne Edward Pritchard, 28 of Seattle, Washington formerly of St. Augustine, died in Seattle. He was a graduate of Pedro Menendez High School and Divers Institute of Technology. He worked as a commercial diver at Ballard Marine Construction in Seattle and was a member of Piledrivers Local #196 A Celebration of Chayne's life will be held 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a prayer services beginning at 6:30 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at the St. Augustine Rod and Gun Club, 401 Gun Club Road, St. Augustine, FL 32095.
He is survived by his mother: Mary Pritchard and his daughter: Rian Anastasia Pritchard and his brother Chase Pritchard.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019