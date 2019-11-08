Home

Chayne Pritchard
Chayne Edward Pritchard

Chayne Edward Pritchard

Chayne Edward Pritchard Obituary
Chayne Edward Pritchard
Chayne Edward Pritchard, 28 of Seattle, Washington formerly of St. Augustine, died in Seattle. He was a graduate of Pedro Menendez High School and Divers Institute of Technology. He worked as a commercial diver at Ballard Marine Construction in Seattle and was a member of Piledrivers Local #196 A Celebration of Chayne's life will be held 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a prayer services beginning at 6:30 PM Thursday November 14, 2019 at the St. Augustine Rod and Gun Club, 401 Gun Club Road, St. Augustine, FL 32095.
He is survived by his mother: Mary Pritchard and his daughter: Rian Anastasia Pritchard and his brother Chase Pritchard.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
