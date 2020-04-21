|
|
Cherrie Colleen Hall
Cherrie Colleen Hall, age 73, passed away on April 20, 2020 from Ovarian Cancer. Cherrie was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. After graduating from high school, she worked as a Residence Counselor at the Ontario School for the Deaf in Milton, Ontario. She met her husband, St. Augustine native LTC (Ret) Ronald Hall, when she came to St. Augustine for Spring Break with some of her co-workers. After marriage, she moved many times…wherever the US Army sent her husband…and raised three children along the way. Summers were almost always spent in St. Augustine with extended family. Several times she lived in St. Augustine with her children while her husband was away in Europe or the Orient on Army business. During her many moves she went back to school and earned her Bachelor's in Social Science, her Texas Teaching Certification and her Master's in Library and Information Science. Cherrie loved children as evidence by the many young lives she touched over her teaching career. Upon her retirement from the Texas School System, she and her husband became full-time residents of St. Augustine and have considered it home for the last 15 years. She loved to travel and visited Germany, Belgium, The Neverlands, Ireland and many other countries. Regardless of where Cherrie lived or traveled, she made an impact on countless lives. Her upbeat and loving presence will be missed by all her friends and family, especially those from St. Augustine, Texas and Canada. She is preceded in death by her sister, Diana Loker; her mother, Margaret Wyant and her father, Joseph Pidgeon. Cherrie is survived by her husband, LTC (Ret) Roanld Hall; her brothers, David Pidgeon, Robbie Pidgeon, Lance Pidgeon; her children, Christa Crowson (COL Thomas Crowson), Tyson Hall (Katie Hall), Tessa Hall; her grandchildren, Alexander Crowson and Hannah Crowson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree, start a garden, read a good book or donate to in Cherrie's memory. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020