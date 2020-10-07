Cherrie Colleen Hall
Cherrie Colleen Hall, age 73, passed away on April 20, 2020 at her residence in St Augustine. A celebration of Cherrie's life will be 11:00 a.m. October 14, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 541-599 N Rodriquez St, St. Augustine, FL 32084. In case of inclement weather the service will be moved to St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.