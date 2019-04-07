Home

Cheryl L. Webb

Cheryl L. Webb Obituary
Cheryl L. Webb, 61, passed away in St. Augustine. She was a descendant of the Florida Pioneers.

Cheryl is predeceased by her parents: Richard Webb and Sandra Wotruba-Cybulski and sister Chris Loveland. She is survived by her brothers: Richard Cybulski, Ken Cybulski, Dan Cybulski and Steve Cybulski, Aunt Laurel Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at a later date.

Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019
