|
|
Cheryl L. Webb, 61, passed away in St. Augustine. She was a descendant of the Florida Pioneers.
Cheryl is predeceased by her parents: Richard Webb and Sandra Wotruba-Cybulski and sister Chris Loveland. She is survived by her brothers: Richard Cybulski, Ken Cybulski, Dan Cybulski and Steve Cybulski, Aunt Laurel Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019