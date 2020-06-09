Cheryl Phillips
Cheryl Ann Johnson Phillips of Vilano Beach St. Augustine, FL passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 3rd after battling cancer. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom. They met and married in Korea when Tom was serving in the US Army and she was teaching at Yongson DOD middle school in Seoul. She is also survived by her son Robbie Phillips of Alpharetta, GA and daughter Corey Debrody of Alpharetta, GA and 4 grandsons, Chance, Austin, Jack, Owen, and granddaughter, Kendall, and by brothers, Max Johnson of Potomac Falls, VA and Phil Johnson of Fayetteville, PA.
Cheryl was born in Baltimore, MD and lived in many locations across the U.S. and world. She graduated from University of Kansas. She lived with her husband in Atlanta GA during the 70's, in Vidalia, GA during the 80's, before moving to St. Augustine in 1988. She worked as an English & Drama teacher at Vidalia High School, St. Augustine High School, and Allan Nease High School. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her friends from the Red Hat Society and playing bridge. She was a truly kind soul who loved and supported her family consistently in the face of ongoing medical challenges. She will be dearly missed.
Internment service will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery, Roswell, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Augustine Youth Services https://www.sayskids.org/donate or Memorial Prlesbyterian Church https://memorialpcusa.org/giving/
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.