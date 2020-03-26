|
|
Cheryl "DeeDee" Squires
Cheryl "DeeDee" Denise Thomas Rayfield Squires, 53, of St. Augustine passed away March 17, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for caring.
She was born on February 17, 1967 in St. Augustine Fl, where she lived her entire life. DeeDee had a passion for horses and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, memaw, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who loved life to the fullest.
DeeDee is survived by her loving devoted husband Roy, her daughter Ashley (Mike), her sons Jereme (Brianne) and Brett, her step daughters Amber and Heather, her granddaughters Kaydin, Kyleigh, Kassidy, and Sofia, her grandsons Jakob and Eligere, Helen Rayfield, her loving and caring Aunt Cyndi (Paul), Roy Sr., her sisters Lanita (Michelle), Amanda (Scotty) and Joy, her brothers Daren Rayfield and David Squires, along with many additional family members.
She was predeceased by her father Harold C Thomas, her late husband Derek Paul Rayfield and her mother in law Gail Squires.
No formal services will be held at this time and the family requests that their privacy be respected.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020