Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Squires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl "DeeDee" Squires

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl "DeeDee" Squires Obituary
Cheryl "DeeDee" Squires
Cheryl "DeeDee" Denise Thomas Rayfield Squires, 53, of St. Augustine passed away March 17, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for caring.
She was born on February 17, 1967 in St. Augustine Fl, where she lived her entire life. DeeDee had a passion for horses and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, memaw, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who loved life to the fullest.
DeeDee is survived by her loving devoted husband Roy, her daughter Ashley (Mike), her sons Jereme (Brianne) and Brett, her step daughters Amber and Heather, her granddaughters Kaydin, Kyleigh, Kassidy, and Sofia, her grandsons Jakob and Eligere, Helen Rayfield, her loving and caring Aunt Cyndi (Paul), Roy Sr., her sisters Lanita (Michelle), Amanda (Scotty) and Joy, her brothers Daren Rayfield and David Squires, along with many additional family members.
She was predeceased by her father Harold C Thomas, her late husband Derek Paul Rayfield and her mother in law Gail Squires.
No formal services will be held at this time and the family requests that their privacy be respected.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -