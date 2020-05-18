Chester Smilgelski
Chester Smilgelski
Chester Smilgelski, 74, passed away on May 11, 2020.
Chet served proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Army and as a Police Officer for the Jersey City Police Department. He retired from the police department in 1993 and the same day, he and his wife moved to St. Augustine, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maryann Smilgelski.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
