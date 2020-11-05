1/1
Chestine Bell
1933 - 2020
Chestine Bell
Chestine Bell, our beloved aunt and matriarch transitioned from this life on November 1, 2020.
Public Viewing will take place from 5pm-7pm at Shiloh Baptist Church in accordance with CDC guidance concerning COVID-19 ALL ATTENDEES are asked to wear a mask. Flower deliveries should be sent to James Graham Mortuary, 3631 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Fl 32209.
Graveside Services: Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.
Elder A. Dewey Britton, Officiating
James Graham Mortuary, Inc
Arnett C. Chase, LFD

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
