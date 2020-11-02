1/1
Christa Pouliotte
Christa Pouliotte
Christa Lynn (Murphy) Pouliotte, 53, went to be with our Lord Savior October 30, 2020. Born February 16, 1967 in Warwick, RI, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. Murphy and Linda A. (Clarke) Murphy. Her family was her whole world and we will all miss her more than can be put into words.
She is survived by her husband David R. Pouliotte Sr. of St. Augustine; her daughter Christine M. Davis (Lucas) of St. Augustine; her son David R. Pouliotte Jr. (Dominique) of Hawthorne; her sister Marian L. Usina (Troy) of St. Augustine; her brother Daniel W. Murphy (Corinne) of Norwich; and grandsons Caleb L. Pouliotte and Wyatt L. Davis. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m. November 4, 2020 with the Reverend Richard Dow officiating. All are welcome to join us afterwards for dinner at the Shrine Club for a celebration of a truly exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christa's name to Legacy Animal Rescue Inc as she loved animals and would never turn any rescue away.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
