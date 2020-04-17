|
|
Christie Wolfe
Christie Yvonne Wolfe, age 78, passed away at her home following a long illness.
Christie was born in Southport, NC. She and her husband, Edward, moved to St. Augustine 35 years ago. Christie worked as a cosmetologist for many years and in her free time she loved spending time at the beach and dancing.
Christie is survived by husband of 40 years, Edward E. Wolfe and brother, Marvin Pigott of St. Augustine. Her beloved mother, Margaret Evans Pigott preceded her in death.
No services are currently allowed but Christie's urn will be placed at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020