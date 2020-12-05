1/1
Christina "Chrissy" Miller
1978 - 2020
On Friday November 27, 2020 Christina ( Chrissy) Miller, 42, transitioned from this earth to her eternal rest. She was born on February 16, 1978 and was a lifelong resident of Saint Augustine.
She worked as a chef at A1A Ale Works and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4256. She always had a smile for everyone she met as no one was ever a stranger to her.
She is survived by her wife of 5 years Sadiena Miller. She has 5 children. Sons Tristian Miller ( Bailey), William Miller, James Miller (Courtney). Daughters MacKenzie Lynne Miller, Florence Sue Lynn Miller (SJ) all of Saint Augustine. 5 Sisters Renee Griffin, Kim Gupton, Dena Smith (Leonard), Sabrina Taylor, Cecelia Pederson. 4 Brothers Edward Griffin Jr.(Connie), Herbert Griffin(Angela), Robert Thomas, Allen Gupton(Angela). Mother Linda Sue Griffin, Former husband George Miller(Christine). She leaves behind 4 grandchildren Jaxson, Bryson, Andrew, Hardyn and multiple Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Edward Griffin Sr. Stepmother Marlene Griffin and paternal grandparents Jesse Floyd & Ottie Griffin and maternal grandparents William & Florence Evans.
A celebration of life will be posted at a later time.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
