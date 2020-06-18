Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine Brown

Christine " Chrissy" Brown , our beloved mother and friend, passed away June 12, 2020 . Public viewing will take place from 5pm-7pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in St. Augustine, Fl. In accordance with CDC guidance concerning Covid-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask. Flower deliveries should be sent to James Graham Mortuary, Jacksonville, Fl.

James Graham Mortuary

Arnett C. Chase, LFD



