Christine Brown
1952 - 2020
Christine Brown
Christine " Chrissy" Brown , our beloved mother and friend, passed away June 12, 2020 . Public viewing will take place from 5pm-7pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in St. Augustine, Fl. In accordance with CDC guidance concerning Covid-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask. Flower deliveries should be sent to James Graham Mortuary, Jacksonville, Fl.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
