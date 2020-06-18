Christine Brown
Christine " Chrissy" Brown , our beloved mother and friend, passed away June 12, 2020 . Public viewing will take place from 5pm-7pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in St. Augustine, Fl. In accordance with CDC guidance concerning Covid-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask. Flower deliveries should be sent to James Graham Mortuary, Jacksonville, Fl.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Christine " Chrissy" Brown , our beloved mother and friend, passed away June 12, 2020 . Public viewing will take place from 5pm-7pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in St. Augustine, Fl. In accordance with CDC guidance concerning Covid-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask. Flower deliveries should be sent to James Graham Mortuary, Jacksonville, Fl.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.