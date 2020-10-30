1/1
Christine Frieda Denoël
Christine Frieda Denoël , 84 of St. Augustine, FL went home to be with the Lord on October 26,2020. Born in Brugge, Belgium in 1936 to the late Andre Desouter and Ida Knockaert, she moved to St. Augustine in 1966. For 48 years she was owner of the Denoël French Pastry Shop where she loved to entertain her customers and friends, both local and from around the world, with her warm personality and stylish elegance. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Guy, a daughter, Annabelle Snyder (Tom), beloved grandchild Lili and sister, Vera Desouter and additional beloved family members in Belgium.
Due to health concerns, a funeral Mass will not be held at this time but one may be planned for a future date. Interment will take place at San Lorenzo Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's name to Community Hospice.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
