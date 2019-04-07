Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Christine Holmes Griggs, 46, passed away April 3, 2019, in St. Augustine. She is survived by three daughters, Rachel, Patricia and Kylee, one granddaughter, Makaylah; her mother Marguerite (Peggy); Sister Angela; Brother, Billy; Aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins all of St. Augustine. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019
