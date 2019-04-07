|
Christine Holmes Griggs, 46, passed away April 3, 2019, in St. Augustine. She is survived by three daughters, Rachel, Patricia and Kylee, one granddaughter, Makaylah; her mother Marguerite (Peggy); Sister Angela; Brother, Billy; Aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins all of St. Augustine. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019