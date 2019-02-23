|
Christopher E. Wilson, 31, passed away in Gainesville, FL on February 15, 2019. He was born in Daytona Beach and attended Flagler Palm Coast Highschool before joining the United States Army. Chris was a U.S. Army Veteran who enjoyed music, drawing and carpentry.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years Rosalyn Wilson, his parents Andrew and Carolyn Turner, seven brothers and sister, and the Muscetta family.
A memorial service will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Augustine VFW, 6184 US1, 32086 on February 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 23 to Mar. 23, 2019