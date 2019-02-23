Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Augustine VFW
6184 US1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher E. Wilson


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher E. Wilson Obituary
Christopher E. Wilson, 31, passed away in Gainesville, FL on February 15, 2019. He was born in Daytona Beach and attended Flagler Palm Coast Highschool before joining the United States Army. Chris was a U.S. Army Veteran who enjoyed music, drawing and carpentry.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years Rosalyn Wilson, his parents Andrew and Carolyn Turner, seven brothers and sister, and the Muscetta family.
A memorial service will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Augustine VFW, 6184 US1, 32086 on February 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 23 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now