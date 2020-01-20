|
|
Cindy Christensen
Cindy J. Christensen, 67, of St. Augustine, FL, passed in peace January 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family as she made her journey home to be with the Lord.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dennis; daughters, Gretchen (Steve) and Heidi (Josh); her adored grandchildren, Carter and Aubrey; 4 older siblings, and a host of nieces and nephews. Born in South Bend, IN, Cindy lived in many places coast to coast as a proud and devoted Navy wife, always calling Florida her true home.
To capture the many qualities that made her who she was would be impossible. Cindy was not only a compassionate wife, little sister, a loving mother, a "Gramma" and a "Gaga". She was also a beloved and treasured friend to the many people who were blessed to know her. Professionally, she was a Registered Nurse "angel" for more than 30 years, touching the lives of countless patients, sprinkling a little of her magic to anyone she encountered. She also dedicated herself as a volunteer and would help anyone without the blink of an eye. In her down time, being a lover of the beach and sea, Cindy was happiest when strolling the shoreline collecting shark's teeth and shells. When you found her indoors, she could rival any baker, and was well known for her cupcakes and making her annual array of Christmas goodies. Cindy loved to entertain family and friends alike, and without a doubt, was the "hostest with the mostest". Traveling, cruising, painting, crafting and adding the perfect touches to her garden also brought joy to her life. Lilies and lilacs were her favorite flowers, and she often wore those colors as a reminder of their beauty. Cindy was many things to many people and left incredible memories to all that were so very lucky to have her in their lives.
Visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, FL on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1pm-3pm, with a Celebration of Life immediately following. In her memory, we ask everyone to honor Cindy by wearing colors full of life, truly celebrating her essence and joy.
Suits and formal attire are discouraged.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020