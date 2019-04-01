|
|
Clara "Bonnie" (Montecalvo) Bartik
Clara "Bonnie" (Montecalvo) Bartik passed away March 25, 2019. She was born to Augustus and Elaine Montecalvo on Feb. 21, 1938.
Bonnie, originally from Center Moriches, Long Island, married August Bartik in 1959 and together they had three daughters, Sheri (William) Gaitings, Judi (Edward) Wohead and Nancy (Paul) Ronan.
Bonnie and Gus resided in Huntington, New York for more than 40 years. Bonnie was a Registered Nurse and worked in New York in various nursing jobs.
Bonnie was a generous host to her many dear friends. She enjoyed cooking, dining and traveling. She orchestrated many trips for the family and instilled a love of travel in her daughters and grandchildren. She loved the beach and being close to the water.
She was a Jehovah's Witness for more than five decades and she enthusiastically shared the Bible's bright hope for the future (Rev. 21:4).
In addition to being dearly cherished by her daughters, Bonnie is also greatly loved by her four grandchildren Gaby, Will, Mitch and Erich, and her nieces and nephews, Sandra DiEva and Paul Montecalvo (originally from Satsuma, Florida) and Peter Oblamski and Paula Koehler (of New York), and sister-in-law Marie Bartik Oblamski. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gus.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 735 Kings Estate Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 1, 2019