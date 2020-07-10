Clara CaiolaOn July 6, 2020, Clara Caiola passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 93 years old. Originally from Bethpage, New York, Clara retired as an elementary school teacher after being the first in her family to graduate from college at SUNY-New Paltz. Clara was active in all aspects of her students' lives and loved to spend time teaching children. She loved teaching both in the classroom and volunteered in many community programs tutoring children.Clara and her husband Joseph moved to St Augustine, Florida in 1990, making many friends within their new community. Clara continued her volunteer work at Flagler hospital, at community programs tutoring children and was a member of the Garden Club. She attended Corpus Christi Catholic Church in St. Augustine. She always provided support and love to her family. She and Joseph worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids and supported them throughout their lives. She will always be remembered as a loving mother who had a wonderful sense of humor that made everyone around her laugh, feel happy, and know that they had a real friend. In her later years as a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living and at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation, she was always known to have a deck of cards in her purse and ready to play bingo. She always had a positive outlook on life no matter what life was throwing her way.Clara is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Caiola. She is survived by her 3 children, Steven (Angela), Gene (Shari), Scott (Wanda) and 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend, Dorothy McNeely. She has numerous nieces and nephews who love her very much.There are no plans for a celebration of Clara's life at this time due to the Covid-19 situation.