|
|
Clarence Eugene Hesser
Clarence Eugene Hesser, age 100 of St. Augustine, FL passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born May 20, 1918 in Church's Ferry, ND. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Matilda Hesser and sister, Florence Hesser. He is survived by brother, James (Rose) Hannon, Nephew Scott (Pam) Hannon and Neices, Lynn (Rick) Elsen, Judy (Tedd) Uden, Nancy (Adam) Zopfi and six great-nieces and nephew; and dear friends who were like family to him. Clarence was very active throughout his life. He worked in aviation as a sheet metalsmith and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. Clarence enjoyed working on his Corvettes and flying his airplane, which he did until the age of 97. He was active in the Corvette club and the SAAPA (St. Augustine Airport Pilots Association). A memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019