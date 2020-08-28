Clarence R. "Lucky" HoweClarence R. "Lucky" Howe, Jr., 92, of St. Augustine, passed away on August 21, 2020 at Samantha Wilson Care Center. He was born in Sayre, PA and had resided in St Augustine for over 65 years. Lucky proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps, having served during WWII. While in St Augustine Lucky worked for the Prudential Insurance Company, and in his latter career path, he owned and operated a water systems company, installing many water softeners throughout the St Augustine Community. Lucky loved the Lord and he was a longtime member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and most recently a member of Bible Baptist Church. He shared the gospel on many mission trips that he made to Peru and other South American countries. He was a member of Allied Veterans of America, The Marine Corps League, the St Augustine Tea Party and he also served as Chaplain for St. Johns County Youth Detention Center. He will be greatly missed by his family as well as his many friends and those whose lives he touched over the years.He is survived by his children, David P. Howe of Pensacola, FL, Noreen Whittemore of Starke, FL, and Dale Howe of Savannah, GA;7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Shirley "Joanne" Howe.A private graveside service was held at Crosby Lake Cemetery.A public celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements