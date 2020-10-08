Claudean "Claude" Varnes Sr.

Claudean "Claude" Varnes Sr. 73, of Hastings, FL was born on Saturday, May 24, 1947 to the late Willie "Jug" and Jereline Varnes. He attended Walter E. Harris High School, Hastings, FL graduating in the class of "1964". Claude worked for Willie S. Varnes & Sons for 21 years and Claudean Varnes Farm for 20 years. He loved to ride his motorcycle and drive his classic cars he felt like he was king of the Highway. Claude wanted to be a barber and attended school in Jacksonville. He was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, serving on the Steward Board and the Sons of Allen, North Florida Growers Exchange, Frito-Lay, Hastings Quarterback Club, and the Panther/Wildcat Reunion. Claude married Cassandra C. Varnes to this union two children were born Claudean Varnes Jr. and Amelia.

He leaves to cherish his memories: His devoted daughter, Amelia T. Andrews, sons, Xavier Whitfield and Lemorin Lewis, devoted special friend, Janie M. Hardy, brothers, Willie J. Varnes and John H. Peeples, sister, Brenda (Donald) Baskin.



