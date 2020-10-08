Claudean "Claude" Varnes Sr.

Claudean "Claude" Varnes Sr. 73, of Hastings, FL was born on Saturday, May 24, 1947 to the late Willie "Jug" and Jereline Varnes. He attended Walter E. Harris High School, Hastings, FL graduating in the class of "1964". Claude worked for Willie S. Varnes & Sons for 21 years and Claudean Varnes Farm for 20 years. He loved to ride his motorcycle and drive his classic cars he felt like he was king of the Highway. Claude wanted to be a barber and attended school in Jacksonville. He was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, serving on the Steward Board and the Sons of Allen, North Florida Growers Exchange, Frito-Lay, Hastings Quarterback Club, and the Panther/Wildcat Reunion.

He leaves to cherish his memories: His devoted daughter, Amelia T. Andrews, sons, Xavier Whitfield and Lemorin Lewis, devoted special friend, Janie M. Hardy, brothers, Willie J. Varnes and John H. Peeples, sister, Brenda (Donald) Baskin.

Graveside service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:00am at Pattersonville Cemetery, East Palatka. Viewing Friday 5:00-8:30 at Coleman's Mortuary Chapel

Services are in the caring hands of Colemans' Mortuary



