Cleo Lofton Baker, 83, transitioned from labor to
reward on April 9th at the Bailey Center. She was a member of Tabernacle MB Church.
Services: Saturday, April 20, 2019
Friday WAKE: 2:00-4:00 PM at the Church and from 10:00 AM until service hour on Saturday.
Saturday @ 11:00 AM- Tabernacle MB Church- Rev. Richard Madison, Sr. Pastor. Burial: Craig Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children: James White; Sam White III; Oscar Baker, Jr. and Teresa Baker Bass . Grandchildren, Great Grands, Brother: Eugene Loftson, a host of nieces, nephrews, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary, Inc. are entrusted with the Professional Services.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 18, 2019