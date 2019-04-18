St. Augustine Record Obituaries
|
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Wake
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tabernacle MB Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle MB Church
Cleo Lofton Baker, 83, transitioned from labor to
reward on April 9th at the Bailey Center. She was a member of Tabernacle MB Church.
She is survived by her children: James White; Sam White III; Oscar Baker, Jr. and Teresa Baker Bass . Grandchildren, Great Grands, Brother: Eugene Loftson, a host of nieces, nephrews, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary, Inc. are entrusted with the Professional Services.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 18, 2019
