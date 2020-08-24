Cletus Gregory "Abe" Sellner

Cletus Gregory "Abe" Sellner, 71, of Fort Myers,FL passed away at Hope Hospice Home in Lehigh Acres, FL on August 28, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, MN to Cletus and Pam Sellner. He is survived by sisters Vicki Sellner of St. Augustine,FL and Susan Carroll of Jacksonville, FL, brothers Cary of Lehigh Acres and Colin of Tuckerton, NJ. He was predeceased by brother Charles and niece Audra Jean Carroll. Greg graduated from Hopkins High School in MN 1966. Following discharge from the Army where he served as a Warrant Officer in Korea, he moved to Fort Myers Beach, FL and became "Abe". He loved the outdoors and the beach. He sold roadside gladiolas and tomatoes, worked construction, owned the Buckingham Bar, hung out, loved his dogs, went Australian Pine climbing. He was a loving brother, son, uncle and loyal friend. In memory of Greg, the family requests that you hug each other often and howl with him at the full moon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store