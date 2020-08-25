1/
Cletus Gregory "Abe" Sellner
1948 - 2019
Cletus Gregory "Abe" Sellner, 71, of Fort Myers, FL. passed away at Hope Hospice Home in Lehigh Acres, FL, on August 28, 2019.He was born July 15, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN to Cletus and Pam Sellner. He is survived by sisters Vicki Sellner of St. Augustine, FL and Susan Carroll of Jacksonville, FL and brothers Cary from Lehigh Acres, FL and Colin of Tuckerton, NJ. He was predeceased by brother Charles and niece Audra Jean Carroll. Greg graduated from Hopkins High School in MN in 1966. Following discharge from the Army where he served as a Warrant Officer in Korea, he moved to Fort Myers Beach and became "Abe". He loved the outdoors and the beach. He hung out, sold roadside gladiolas and tomatoes, worked construction, owned the Buckingham Bar, loved his animals, went Australian pine climbing, collected cypress knees in the swamp. Greg was a loving son, brother, uncle and loyal friend. He is sorely missed. In memory of Greg, the family requests that you hug each other often and howl with Greg at the full moon.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
