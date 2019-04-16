|
|
Clifford G. Lepsesty, 81, passed away on April 10, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. Clifford loved Gators football, sweet treats, story telling and happy hour. He served honorably in the United States Navy.
He is predeceased by his wife, Linda Lepsesty and parents William and Edith Lepsesty. Clifford is survived by his children: Michael Lepsesty, Mariaelaina Wigfield, Brie Messier, Holly Rastetter, Nicki Ouimette, Susie Funk and Nanette Ouimette, Grandchildren: Kelly and DJ, great-grandchildren: Carter and Liliana, brother, Ronald Lepsesty, niece Mary, nephew Ross, great-uncle Alex Lepsesty and many other family members and friends.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2019