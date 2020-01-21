|
|
Clifford Mills
Clifford Mills, 88, of East Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Solaris Health Care Center in Palatka. Clifford was born in Orange Mills and had been a lifelong resident of Putnam County. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Clifford worked as a truck driver with several area loggers and had also driven for Armellini Trucking in Pierson. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and traveling. Clifford was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Federal Point.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Emma Lou Mills, a daughter, Kay Haltiwanger and a sister, Elsie Stacey.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jean Mills of East Palatka, 2 sons, Robert Mills of Orange Mills and David Mills (Donna) of Indiana, a daughter, Jackie Mills of Arkansas, 2 step-children, Jeannie Johnson (Donald) of San Mateo and Kevin Tenney (Gail) of Federal Point, 7 grandchildren, Michael Mills, Natalie DeLoach (Clifford), Nick Johnson, Logan Tenney, Johnny Joyner (Brittany), Bobby Holly and Tonie Hammond (Robert) and 6 great-grandchildren, Erin Duncan, Kendra Hammond, Micah Hammond, Christopher Hammond, Khlina Douglas and Hazel DeLoach.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Father John Wesley officiating. Burial will follow at Peniel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at 11:00 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Clifford's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Interlachen.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020