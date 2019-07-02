|
|
Clinton Bohannon Schoch
It is with sadness that we announce that Clinton Bohannon Schoch passed away suddenly on June 24th, 2019 at the age of 96 after having suffered a broken hip the previous week. Clint was born on March 20, 1923 in Norwalk, CT. Son of George and Louise Schoch, Clint grew up with his sister, Winifred Schoch McMorrough, in Norwalk. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and became a Naval flight instructor, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. After the war, he graduated from University of Connecticut on the GI bill with a mechanical engineering degree. In 1951 he married the love of his life, Lillian Mae Uhrig. They had three children – Craig Schoch, Anne Farrington and Judi McPherson. They started their life together in Norwalk, and then built a house in Wilton, CT. where they lived until 1972. In 1972, Clint left Pitney Bowes after 22 years of employment and became Director of Engineering for Addressograph Multigraph in Cleveland, Ohio. The family moved to Ohio and then later to Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1978. Clint retired in 1986, at which time they moved to St. Augustine area and remained there. Clint and Lil were married for 63 years until her death in 2014. Clint is survived by his three children and their spouses (Craig and Patty Schoch, Anne and Harold Farrington, Judi and John McPherson), 8 grandchildren with their spouses (Elizabeth Schoch, Brian Schoch and wife Emily, David Schoch, Liz Farrington Harrison and husband Carter, Jim Farrington and wife Meghan, Mary Farrington, Zach Dammann, and Megan Dammann), great grandson Chip Harrison and his beloved dog Katie. Truly an example of the Greatest Generation, Clint's wit, positive attitude, and upstanding moral character will long be remembered. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church (where they were long standing members) in St. Augustine on Tuesday, July 9th at 12:00pm. The family has asked that any donation be made to the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Sevilla, St., St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 2 to July 4, 2019